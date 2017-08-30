After Donald Trump's tough talk on Pakistan over terrorism, US says 'value our ties with Islamabad'

New Delhi: Days after Pakistan rejected the criticism of the United States of providing safe havens to terrorists, the Donald Trump administration on Wednesday said that it values it relationship and partnership with Islamabad.

"We continue to value our partnership with Pakistan and look forward to scheduling meetings at a mutually convenient time," a State Department spokesperson told PTI.

The Trump administration's statement is seen as an attempt to restore the dialogue process through its embassy in Islamabad.

Earlier this week, Pakistan postponed at least three official meetings and talks with the Trump administration to protest against its criticism over handling terrorism on its soil.

Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells and Lisa Curtis, who heads the South Asia policy wing at National Security Council of the White House were scheduled to visit Pakistan this week.

Asif on Monday said suspension of official visits and talks are a mark of protest against Trump's criticism towards it.

Trump last week had warned Pakistan of continued presence of terrorist safe havens and support to terrorist organisations.

