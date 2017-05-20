American Airlines passenger detained after in-flight disturbance

Washington: A passenger aboard an American Airlines plane has been detained for causing an in-flight disturbance, police said.

According to other passengers onboard the flight from Los Angeles to Hawaii on Friday, a flight attendant blocked the man`s path with a serving cart as he headed toward the cockpit, reports CNN.

"You`re not coming in here," the crew member said.

Passengers and crew then subdued the man, took him to the back of the plane and duct-taped him to a seat.

"It took seconds," a passenger said, adding "He was pushing the cart and a bunch of guys grabbed him. They found some duct tape. There were pillows and blankets. And they taped him to his chair."

The man was met by authorities when the Airbus 321 landed in Honolulu, reports CNN.

"Due to a disturbance during the flight, the crew requested that law enforcement meets the aircraft upon landing in Honolulu," American Airlines said in a statement.

An Instagram user posted a video from inside the cabin, showing the person in handcuffs being led down the aisle.

The Department of Homeland Security tweeted the person was detained and that the incident appeared to be isolated.