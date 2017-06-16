close
Americans will not be intimidated by assaults on democracy: Donald Trump

Americans will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults on democracy, President Donald Trump has said.

﻿
Friday, June 16, 2017

Washington: Americans will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence or assaults on democracy, President Donald Trump has said and called for unity after a mass shooting at a Republican baseball practice left a Congressman critically injured.

Trump in a video message that was aired before the Congressional Baseball Game yesterday, thanked members, staff and the crowd for supporting the event.

"As you all know, tonight's game has taken on a much deeper level of meaning. Beyond anything that we would have thought. By playing tonight, you are showing the world that we will not be intimidated by threats, acts of violence, or assaults on our democracy. The game will go on," Trump said.

"I want to take a moment to send our thoughts, love, and prayers to Congressman Steve Scalise and his entire family," he said.

He also praised Special agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey of the Capitol Police for their heroic deeds that saved so many lives.

Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera who attended the game said that the congressional baseball game is a bipartisan American tradition.

"Both parties put aside their differences, come together as Americans first, and play for charity. As our national discourse has grown increasingly heated, this night of unity is more important than ever," he said.  

Donald TrumpUnited States of America

