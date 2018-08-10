हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chile

Aspiring film director captures volcanic eruption in Chile - WATCH

Sebesta was reportedly seated on a front-row seat to capture the volcanic eruption.

Image/Video Grab: YouTube

Santiago: An aspiring film director recently captured the exact moment of a volcanic eruption in the Latin American nation Chile.

According to international media, Gonzalo Llamas Sebesta filmed the moment while being carried above the snow at Chile’s Nevados de Chillán resort in the Andes mountain range.

He works for a production company in Argentina.

Interestingly, Sebesta posted the video on YouTube at a time when an explosion was recorded at an active volcano in the same region.

In view of the volcanic eruption, Chile’s national emergency office, ONEMI, had issued a yellow alert - the second highest on its scale - to communities living in the vicinity of the Nevados de Chillán volcano.

The explosion emitted a 5,000-foot column of dust and ash.

