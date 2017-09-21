close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan

"And all of this being done without any demonstrable economic or actuary or plain common sense rationale, it frustrates," Obama said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, September 21, 2017 - 00:30
Barack Obama speaks out against Republican healthcare plan
Pic Courtesy: PTI

New York: Former US President Barack Obama used a rare public appearance on Wednesday to speak out against the latest Republican efforts to upend his signature healthcare reforms.

Obama — appearing at an event with Bill and Melinda Gates in New York — said it was "aggravating" to see Republicans move forward with a plan that he said would make Americans worse off.

Defending his health care reforms ahead of another repeal vote in the Republican-controlled Congress that could take place as soon as next week, Obama said his healthcare legislation is not perfect but that "people are alive today because of it."

"When I see people trying to undo that hard-won progress for the 50th or 60th time with bills that would raise costs or reduce coverage, or roll back protections for older Americans or people with pre-existing conditions, the cancer survivor, the expecting mom or the child with autism, or asthma, for whom coverage once again would be almost unattainable, it is aggravating."

"And all of this being done without any demonstrable economic or actuary or plain common sense rationale, it frustrates," Obama said.

"And it is certainly frustrating to have to mobilize every couple of months to keep our leaders from inflicting real human suffering on our constituents."

TAGS

USBarack ObamaHealthcarereformsMelinda GatesNew York

From Zee News

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of rape
Chhattisgarh

Law student accuses Rajasthan-based self-styled godman of r...

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with Pakistan Army, says ex-commander
India

Surgical strike: Indian soldiers got into close combat with...

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is over
WorldAsia

Japan PM Shinzo Abe says time for North Korea dialogue is o...

Asia

Pakistan PM complains to US about greater role for India in...

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya deportation
West BengalIndia

West Bengal Child Rights Commission moves SC over Rohingya...

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Sushma Swaraj
World

India ready to work above and beyond Paris climate deal: Su...

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to &#039;apartheid&#039; for Palestinians
WorldAsia

Mahmud Abbas at UN calls for end to 'apartheid' f...

Angela Merkel says in &#039;clear disagreement&#039; with Donald Trump over North Korea
AmericasWorld

Angela Merkel says in 'clear disagreement' with D...

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on
AmericasWorld

225 killed in massive Mexico earthquake, rescue efforts on

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video