close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Barack Obama's tweet after Charlottesville violence is the most ‘liked’ in history

 Charlottesville in Virginia witnessed violent protests as a white supremacist, alt-right clashed with leftist protestors over the removal of a Confederate statue.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 15:08
Barack Obama&#039;s tweet after Charlottesville violence is the most ‘liked’ in history

Charlottesville: Former US President Barack Obama’s tweet in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, over the weekend has become the platform’s most liked post of all time. The southern university town witnessed violent protests as a white supremacist, alt-right clashed with leftist protestors over the removal of a Confederate statue.

Obama tweeted Saturday night: “No one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin or his background or his religion...” The quote comes from Nelson Mandela’s autobiography “Long Walk to Freedom.” Obama posted the tweet alongside a picture of himself smiling at a group of children of different races.

By Tuesday morning, the tweet had more than 2.4 million likes, making it the second most-liked tweet of all time. Singer Ariana Grande’s tweet following a deadly bombing at her concert in England holds the top spot with 2.7 million likes. By Wednesday, it had surpassed Grande’s tweet, with 2.9 million likes, and became the most liked tweet in Twitter’s history.

TAGS

Barack ObamatweetCharlottesvilleVirginia

From Zee News

Govt lens on mobile makers over data security safeguards
Mobiles

Govt lens on mobile makers over data security safeguards

China says not aware of Ladakh scuffle; asks India to withdraw troops from Doklam
India

China says not aware of Ladakh scuffle; asks India to withd...

Technology

Microsoft announces 'Coco Framework' for blockcha...

RJD suffers another blow, spox Pragati Mehta joins JD(U)
Bihar

RJD suffers another blow, spox Pragati Mehta joins JD(U)

Bangladesh allows polygamy for Hindus, but bans divorcee remarriage
Asia

Bangladesh allows polygamy for Hindus, but bans divorcee re...

India

Unaware of scuffle between PLA, Indian troops in Ladakh: Ch...

Maharashtra

HC restrains Maharashtra govt from allowing bullock race un...

Jammu and Kashmir

Police, CRPF being trained to handle stone pelting: DG

Tamil Nadu

NEET exams: Tamil Nadu students move to SC, seek start of c...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video