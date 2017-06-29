Brazilian President Michel Temer, accused of graft, cancels trip to G20 summit

Brasilia: Brazilian President Michel Temer has decided to cancel a trip to Hamburg, Germany, for the upcoming G20 summit.

The presidential office on Wednesday night did not give any reason for Temer`s change of plan regarding the summit, slated for July 7-8 but it is widely believed that the cancellation has something to do with the fact that the President was formally accused of corruption by the country`s prosecutor general earlier this week, reports Xinhua news agency.

He has been accused of taking bribes from Joesley Batista, head of meatpacking giant JBS.

Temer was caught on tape in a compromising conversation with Batista, who recorded the conversation, which was later presented to the Federal Police in exchange for his own freedom.

Since the tape was made public, Temer has been facing dwindling support in Parliament, which failed to pass any significant bill favoured by the government.

The embattled Brazilian President also saw his approval rating hitting record low.