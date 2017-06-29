close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Brazilian President Michel Temer, accused of graft, cancels trip to G20 summit

The presidential office on Wednesday night did not give any reason for Temer`s change of plan regarding the summit.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 13:54

Brasilia: Brazilian President Michel Temer has decided to cancel a trip to Hamburg, Germany, for the upcoming G20 summit.

The presidential office on Wednesday night did not give any reason for Temer`s change of plan regarding the summit, slated for July 7-8 but it is widely believed that the cancellation has something to do with the fact that the President was formally accused of corruption by the country`s prosecutor general earlier this week, reports Xinhua news agency.

He has been accused of taking bribes from Joesley Batista, head of meatpacking giant JBS.

Temer was caught on tape in a compromising conversation with Batista, who recorded the conversation, which was later presented to the Federal Police in exchange for his own freedom.

Since the tape was made public, Temer has been facing dwindling support in Parliament, which failed to pass any significant bill favoured by the government.

The embattled Brazilian President also saw his approval rating hitting record low.

TAGS

BrazilMichel TemerG20 summitHamburgGermany

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

After Sonia-Manmohan meet, Congress decides to skip GST midnight bash
India

After Sonia-Manmohan meet, Congress decides to skip GST mid...

Telecom tangle: Is floor price for voice, data services feasible?
Technology

Telecom tangle: Is floor price for voice, data services fea...

WorldAsia

In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by Islam...

WorldAsia

In Mosul, Iraqi forces push toward mosque blown up by Islam...

EuropeWorld

No NATO combat role in Afghanistan: Jens Stoltenberg

Kemiri - Australia&#039;s oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Adelaide Zoo
Environment

Kemiri - Australia's oldest Sumatran tiger dies at Ade...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video