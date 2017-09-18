close
'Bureaucracy' holding UN back, says Donald Trump

Attending a discussion on UN reform, Trump insisted he had always seen the "great potential" of the organisation from a perch "right across the street" at his New York home.

PTI| Last Updated: Monday, September 18, 2017 - 22:32
&#039;Bureaucracy&#039; holding UN back, says Donald Trump
Pic Courtesy: PTI

United Nations: US President Donald Trump on Monday warned "bureaucracy" is stopping the United Nations from realising its potential, a barbed message during his first appearance at an institution he once derided as a talking shop.

Attending a discussion on UN reform, Trump insisted he had always seen the "great potential" of the organisation from a perch "right across the street" at his New York home.

"The United Nations was founded on truly noble goals" he said, adding that "in recent years the United Nations has not reached its full potential, because of bureaucracy and mismanagement."

USDonald TrumpBureaucracyUnited Nations

