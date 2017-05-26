close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Canada: 5-year-old becomes PM for a day!

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spent a day with 5-year-old Bella Thompson and built pillow forts. 

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Friday, May 26, 2017 - 16:16

Ottawa: In an adorable gesture, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, spent a day with 5-year-old Bella Thompson and built pillow forts!CBC Kids posted a delightful picture of the two, tweeting, "What happens when a 5 y.o. gets to be prime minister for the day? Pillow fort!

 "The Canadian Prime Minister could also be seen visibly enjoying his day informing everyone about some `redecorating` in the office.The Prime Minister, who has received appreciation for bringing a human touch to the office, took his 3-year-old son to work earlier. 

TAGS

r Justin TrudeauCBC kidsCanadian PM

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Celebrities and their Instagram diaries

If no consensual candidates emerge, will decide our next move: Opposition on Presidential polls
DelhiIndia

If no consensual candidates emerge, will decide our next mo...

BJP&#039;s Paresh Rawal targets Arundhati Roy again, says &quot;she supports every wrong in Valley&quot;
India

BJP's Paresh Rawal targets Arundhati Roy again, says...

Amit Shah&#039;s big thumbs up to Yogi Adityanath&#039;s govt! Says tackled all issues &#039;promptly&#039;
Uttar Pradesh

Amit Shah's big thumbs up to Yogi Adityanath's go...

US lawmakers seek review of Outer Space Treaty amid competition
Space

US lawmakers seek review of Outer Space Treaty amid competi...

Dolphin intelligence to be studied via newly-developed underwater touchscreen!
Environment

Dolphin intelligence to be studied via newly-developed unde...

Uma Bharti inspects Kolkata ghats
West Bengal

Uma Bharti inspects Kolkata ghats

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video