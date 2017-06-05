close
Canada woman among those killed on London Bridge

The family of a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the attacks in London says she was one of the victims struck by a van on the London Bridge.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 15:59

London: The family of a Canadian woman who was among the seven people killed in the attacks in London says she was one of the victims struck by a van on the London Bridge.

The sister of Christine Archibald's fiance says in a Facebook message to The Associated Press that the couple was on the bridge when Archibald was hit.

Cassie Ferguson Rowe says her brother, Tyler Ferguson, held Archibald as she died in his arms. Archibald was 30.

The Archibald family said earlier in a statement that Archibald worked in a homeless shelter until she moved to Europe to be with her fiance.

They asked those who want to honour her to volunteer their time or donate to a homeless shelter and to tell them "Chrissy sent you".

