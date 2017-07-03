Canadian PM Justin Trudeau under radar for forgetting Alberta during 'Canada Day speech'

Ottawa: On the occasion of Canada's 150th birthday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau forgot to mention the name of a major Canadian province Alberta, during his speech while making a mention of the country's other territories.

"We may live in British Columbia, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia or Newfoundland and Labrador, but we embrace that diversity while knowing in our hearts that we are all Canadians", the CNN quoted Trudeau, as saying.

Right before the event was wrapped u, Trudeau realised his mistake and expressed his love for Alberta.

He said, "Let me just start by saying I'm a little embarrassed. I got excited somewhere over the Rockies. Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day."

Sadly, the natives of Alberta couldn't spare him and lashed out at him on twitter.

Later, Trudeau went on twitter to apologise.

He wrote, "Got too excited somewhere over the Rockies. Sorry Alberta, I love you. Happy Canada Day!"

Saturday marked the 150th anniversary of the day, it officially became a country. Britain had ruled it before 1867.