Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wins hearts again, wishes everyone Happy Baisakhi in fluent Punjabi - Watch

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 23:05
Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday wished everyone Baisakhi. And how!

"Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh," is how he begins his video message with.

In a video posted on his Facebook page, the 45-year-old leader reminds everyone as to why Baisakhi is the most significant festival in Sikhism.

The video has won over the Internet with more than 877,000 views at the time of writing.

Watch here:

Trudeau is known to support the Indian culture thoroughly. He has included Sikhs in his Cabinet and has danced to Bhangra too.

He had even wished everyone in Tamil on Pongal earlier this year.

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 23:05

