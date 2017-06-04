Canadians 'stand united' with London, Justin Trudeau says
Three assailants stabbed people at random and smashed into pedestrians in a van, killing six.
Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canadians "stand united" with London after three assailants stabbed people at random and smashed into pedestrians in a van, killing six.
"Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation," Trudeau said on Twitter yesterday.
During a reception with parliamentary press, Trudeau added: "Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London.