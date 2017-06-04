close
Canadians 'stand united' with London, Justin Trudeau says

Three assailants stabbed people at random and smashed into pedestrians in a van, killing six.

PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 - 13:08
Canadians &#039;stand united&#039; with London, Justin Trudeau says

Ottawa: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that Canadians "stand united" with London after three assailants stabbed people at random and smashed into pedestrians in a van, killing six.

"Awful news from London tonight. We're monitoring the situation," Trudeau said on Twitter yesterday.

During a reception with parliamentary press, Trudeau added: "Canadians stand united in sending our love and support to our friends in London.

Justin TrudeauCanadaOttawaLondon

