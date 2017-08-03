close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI Director

As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division, Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals, Sessions said.  

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:06
Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI Director
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: Christopher Wray on Thursday assumed charge as the new FBI Director and pledged to work for the good of the US and the cause of justice.
A former US Assistant Attorney for the Criminal Division, Wray, 50, replaces James Comey, who was abruptly fired by President Donald Trump amid a probe into the Trump campaign's alleged collusion with Russia to influence the last year's presidential election.

He was sworn in as the eighth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation by Attorney General Jeff Sessions who lauded his "spirit" and "strength of character."

Wray, 50, who was confirmed by the US Senate through an overwhelming majority of 92-5 votes on the Senate floor, termed it "the honour of a lifetime" to serve as the director.

"It is the honour of a lifetime to serve as Director. I long ago grew to know and admire the FBI from my earliest days as a line prosecutor to my years as assistant attorney general," Wray said in a statement after being sworn in.

"I am excited, humbled and grateful, therefore, to have this chance to work side-by-side again with these fine professionals for the good of the country and the cause of justice," he said.

In a statement, Sessions praised Wray's "spirit" and "strength of character," saying: "I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm."

"I congratulate him for being overwhelmingly confirmed to that post and look forward to working with him every day to keep America safe," he said.

As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division, Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals, Sessions said.

FBI directors are approved by the Senate to serve for 10 years, but the President has unilateral authority to fire them at any time.

TAGS

USFederal Bureau of InvestigationdirectorPresident Donald TrumpChristopher Wray

From Zee News

Bizarre! Lucknow Congress launches &#039;State Bank of Tomato&#039; as prices skyrocket
Uttar Pradesh

Bizarre! Lucknow Congress launches 'State Bank of Toma...

HaryanaIndia

Five killed, six injured in van-truck collision in Haryana...

US President Donald Trump endorses merit-based immigration system
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump endorses merit-based immigration...

Iran`s Hassan Rouhani sworn in for second term
World

Iran`s Hassan Rouhani sworn in for second term

In a first, Hubble detects hot exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere
Space

In a first, Hubble detects hot exoplanet with glowing water...

Mother of Chandigarh boy, who &#039;received&#039; Rs 1.44 crore offer from Google, says a call devastated her son&#039;s life
Chandigarh

Mother of Chandigarh boy, who 'received' Rs 1.44...

Uttar PradeshIndia

Major tragedy averted as rail fracture discovered near Unna...

This mother&#039;s nightmarish tale while flying with Etihad Airways will give you chills
India

This mother's nightmarish tale while flying with Etiha...

WorldAsia

Afghanistan for action against those using non-state actors...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video