CNN anchor assumes Indian-American spelling bee champion is “used to using” Sanskrit; Twitterati lash out at her – Watch

California resident Ananya Vinay was being interviewed by CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo following her win at Scripps National Spelling Bee.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 11:15
CNN anchor assumes Indian-American spelling bee champion is “used to using” Sanskrit; Twitterati lash out at her – Watch
Screengrab

New York: A CNN anchor was on Sunday reprimanded for assuming that Indian-American national spelling champion Ananya Vinay is “used to using” Sanskrit due to her heritage.

California resident Ananya Vinay (12) was being interviewed by CNN anchors Alisyn Camerota and Chris Cuomo following her win at the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee on June 02.

The sixth-grader had correctly spelled the word 'marocain' and became the 13th consecutive winner from the Indian-American community at the annual spelling bee championship.

Towards the end of the interview, Camerota asked Vinay to spell 'covfefe', the word recently used by President Donald Trump in one of his tweets that took the social media by storm with people guessing what the US leader could have meant by that word.

Like a true spelling bee participant, Vinay asked the definition of 'covfefe' and its language of origin, to which the anchors responded "gibberish".

Vinay, sincerely tried to guess the spelling of the word, asked if there were any alternate pronunciation for it. She finally spelled it 'cofefe'.

Camerota then told Vinay the correct spelling was 'covfefe' and added, "It's a nonsense word. So, we're not sure that its root is actually in Sanskrit, which is what you're probably, uh, used to using, so, I don't know. Anyway."

Camerota's comment has not gone down well with social media users who described her statement a “racist”.

