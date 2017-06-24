close
Colombia's ELN rebels free two kidnapped Dutch reporters: Officials

Rebels with Colombia`s National Liberation Army (ELN) group have freed two Dutch journalists snatched days ago in the country`s northeast.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 12:22

Bogota: Rebels with Colombia`s National Liberation Army (ELN) group have freed two Dutch journalists snatched days ago in the country`s northeast, officials said Saturday.

Colombia`s ombudsman office, which handles human rights related issues, wrote on Twitter that the rebel group freed reporter Derk Johannes Bolt, 62, and his cameraman Eugenio Ernest Marie Follender, 58, in a rural area of Norte de Santander state, posting an accompanying photo purporting to show the pair.

