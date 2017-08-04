close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Controversial Venezuela assembly begins first session

The United States imposed direct sanctions on Maduro over its election and warned the assembly's members could also be targeted by punitive measures. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 23:14

Caracas: Venezuela's controversial "Constituent Assembly," a new legislative body with supreme powers packed with supporters of President Nicolas Maduro, began its first session in Caracas.

The assembly of 500-plus members, which is tasked with rewriting the crisis-wracked country's constitution, took its seats in an oval chamber under the golden dome of the capital's 145-year-old Legislative Palace.

Veteran loyalist politician Fernando Soto formally announced the opening of the session.

He was followed by a priest endorsing the body -- despite a statement from the Vatican earlier today that the assembly had added to a "climate of tension" in the country.

The assembly's members were accompanied to the palace by Maduro and thousands of supporters carrying the national flag and portraits of late president Hugo Chavez.
"The people today are going back to the assembly building and will never leave," said one supporter, 72-year-old Euclides Vivas.

The opposition-controlled legislature, the National Assembly, has vowed to keep sitting in a different chamber in the Legislative Palace.

It has denounced the new body, which was elected last weekend, as "fraudulent."

That claim was apparently backed by a British-based company involved in the vote, Smartmatic, which said the official turnout figure had been "tampered with" and exaggerated.

The United States, the European Union and major Latin American nations including Argentina, Colombia and Mexico have all said they will not recognize the Constituent Assembly.

The United States imposed direct sanctions on Maduro over its election and warned the assembly's members could also be targeted by punitive measures. 

TAGS

VenezuelaVenezuela assemblyFirst sessionNicolas MaduroCaracasUnited StatesEuropean Union

From Zee News

Aadhar number not mandatory for registering deaths, clarifies government
India

Aadhar number not mandatory for registering deaths, clarifi...

Gujarat

Gujarat: Mentally unstable woman sets daughters, in-laws on...

Vice-Presidential poll 2017: Here&#039;s list of former vice-presidents of India
India

Vice-Presidential poll 2017: Here's list of former vic...

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi&#039;s car
Gujarat

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani condemns attack on Rahul Gandhi...

Delhi

Delhi Police ties up with Uber for women safety

Al-Shabaab commander Killed in Somalia: US
WorldAsia

Al-Shabaab commander Killed in Somalia: US

Harvard biased against Indians, Asians: US to probe plaint
India

Harvard biased against Indians, Asians: US to probe plaint

Vatican official says the Pope Francis &#039;loves China&#039;
World

Vatican official says the Pope Francis 'loves China...

Ex-BJP office-bearer in Madhya Pradesh shot dead outside court, two arrested
Madhya Pradesh

Ex-BJP office-bearer in Madhya Pradesh shot dead outside co...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video