'Crooked' Hillary will run for 2020 presidential elections, thinks Donald Trump

Washington DC: United States President Donald Trump on Monday said he hoped his "crooked" political arch rival Hillary Clinton would run for the 2020 presidential elections.

In a morning tweet, the President said, "I was recently asked if Crooked Hillary Clinton is going to run in 2020? My answer was, 'I hope so!'."

The President claimed that her stance on professional athletes protesting racial inequality during the national anthem is an example of why she lost the election in November.

During a public appearance in England, Clinton reportedly defended the players' right to demonstrate against racial injustice, saying it does not go against the national anthem or the American flag, CNBC reports.

After losing the Presidential bid last year, Clinton has remained out of public life and hinted at not contesting election again. However, she has expressed that she would remain active in national politics, telling CBS in September that she believed "our country's future is at stake".

Clinton also lost race to the White House in 2008 when she was defeated by Barack Obama.

Clinton, in the course of promoting her new book 'What Happened', has been mounting attack on Trump.

While speaking on Sunday at the Southbank Centre's London Literature Festival, Clinton said she was worried that Trump could in "a moment of pique" launch a nuclear missile, reports The Independent.

She also accused the President of "picking fights" with North Korea and Iran for the sake of "point scoring."

In an interview that aired on CNN's Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday, though taped days in advance, Clinton criticised Trump for his threats to end the nation's nuclear deal with Iran and described his actions, "very dangerous".

In the backdrop of North Korea's expanding nuclear weapons programme, Trump has said that North Korea would be greeted with "fire and fury like the world has never seen".

On Friday, Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement by choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal.

In the Obama-era accord, Iran had agreed to restrict its nuclear programme for at least 10 years in exchange for the loosening of economic sanctions.