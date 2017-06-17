close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Dalai Lama: Modern education needs to focus on compassion

China considers the spiritual leader a separatist seeking Tibetan independence. The Dalai Lama says he seeks protection of Tibetan culture.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 18:20

San Diego: The Dalai Lama says modern education is falling short on its responsibility to teach compassion.

The 81-year-old Buddhist monk spoke Friday to a crowd of about 25,000 at the University of California, San Diego, one day before he is scheduled to give a commencement speech to graduates.

Some Chinese student organizations objected to his visit. Chinese nationals make up roughly 12 percent of the student body.

UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla says he invited the Dalai Lama to speak because it was important graduates hear his message.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner says educational institutions should focus more on teaching the value of compassion, tolerance and forgiveness.

China considers the spiritual leader a separatist seeking Tibetan independence. The Dalai Lama says he seeks protection of Tibetan culture.

TAGS

San DiegoDalai LamaBuddhist monkteach compassionNobel Peace PrizeUniversity of CaliforniaChinese nationals

From Zee News

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

WorldAsia

Four US soldiers killed in apparent insider attack in Afgha...

Jailed Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim withdraws as PM candidate
WorldAsia

Jailed Malaysian opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim withdraws...

Syrian army declares 48-hour ceasefire in Deraa: Report
WorldAsia

Syrian army declares 48-hour ceasefire in Deraa: Report

WorldAsia

Indian killed, 20 hurt in Nepal bus accident

WorldAsia

Indian killed, 20 hurt in Nepal bus accident

Mamata Banerjee condemns GJM violence, says ready to talk in conducive atmosphere
West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee condemns GJM violence, says ready to talk i...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video