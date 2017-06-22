close
Did not record conversations with former FBI Director James Comey: Donald Trump

United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 23:08
Reuters: United States President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not make and does not possess any tapes of his conversations with former FBI Director James Comey, laying to rest speculation that arose after he tweeted last month that Comey better hope there were no tapes.

"With all of the recently reported electronic surveillance, intercepts, unmasking and illegal leaking of information, I have no idea whether there are 'tapes' or recordings of my conversations with James Comey, but I did not make, and do not have, any such recordings," Trump wrote on Twitter.

TAGS

Donald TrumpJames ComeyFBI directorUnited StatesBarack ObamaObama administrationHillary ClintonUS Presidential election

