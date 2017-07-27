close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Discrimination against Muslims on rise in US: Survey

About one-in-five Muslims in the US have seen anti-Muslim graffiti in their local community in the past year.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 08:29

Washington: The US is becoming an increasingly Muslim-unfriendly country, a survey released by the Pew Research Center revealed on Wednesday.

The study showed that nearly three-quarters of Muslims interviewed agreed that there was "a lot of discrimination against Muslims in the US," and nearly two-thirds of them said they were unsatisfied about where the nation has been headed, Xinhua reported.

Muslim opinion has undergone a stark reversal since 2011, when Barack Obama was president, at which point most Muslims thought the country was headed in the right direction, said the survey.

About 48 per cent of respondents admitted that they have experienced at least one incident of discrimination in the past 12 months, which was up from 40 per cent in 2007.

About one-in-five Muslims in the US have seen anti-Muslim graffiti in their local community in the past year.

The survey pointed out that Muslims were "leery of Trump" and thought their fellow Americans did not see Islam as part of mainstream US society.

Meanwhile, Muslim Americans remained persistently optimistic and positive. About 89 per cent of the respondents expressed pride in their Muslimness and Americanness.

It is estimated that there are roughly 3.35 million Muslims living in the country.

TAGS

USdiscriminationMuslimsStudySurvey

From Zee News

KarnatakaIndia

Sasikala jail bribery case: Top cop who alleged special tre...

India

'Monsoon strengthened north central India in last 15 y...

Google drops Instant Search feature – Here&#039;s all you should know
Technology

Google drops Instant Search feature – Here's all you s...

Donald Trump donates his salary to US education department
World

Donald Trump donates his salary to US education department

&quot;My conscience doesn&#039;t allow to support Nitish Kumar over alliance with BJP,&quot; JD(U) lawmaker Ali Anwar
Bihar

"My conscience doesn't allow to support Nitish Ku...

&#039;Na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe&#039; - Akhilesh Yadav&#039;s filmy take on fresh Nitish Kumar-BJP bonhomie
Uttar Pradesh

'Na na karte pyar tumhi se kar baithe' - Akhilesh...

India

602 pilgrims leave Jammu for Amarnath Yatra

World

One dead, 5 critically hurt after thrown from ride at Ohio...

China to speed up bullet trains in September: State media
WorldAsia

China to speed up bullet trains in September: State media

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video