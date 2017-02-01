Donald Trump announces Supreme Court nominee on Facebook Live

New York: The US President Donald Trump took to Facebook Live to name Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court spot that has been vacant for nearly a year since the sudden death of former Chief Justice Antonin Scalia.

According to a report in CNET on Tuesday, Gorsuch, 49, currently serves in the US Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Colorado.

Not following the convention of making an announcement to a press gathering, Trump made his announcement on Facebook live as more than 211,000 followers watched the live stream.

"We will be streaming the historic event LIVE," the White House posted on Twitter, along with a link to the @POTUS (President of the US) Facebook account.

Trump has used Twitter and Facebook extensively during and after his election campaign to reach to his followers.

"The tech industry is also keenly interested in how SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the US) could rule on the Fourth Amendment, which protects citizens from illegal search and seizure of property. That`s taken on new complications with our increasing use of digital communications," the report noted.