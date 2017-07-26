Donald Trump bans transgenders from US military

Washington: US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US military will no longer allow transgender individuals to serve in "any capacity" in the military.

Trump said in a series of tweets that the military needs to be focused on "decisive and overwhelming" victory.

"After consultation with my Generals and military experts, please be advised that the US government will not accept or allow...Transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the US military," Trump tweeted.

"Our military must be focused on decisive and overwhelming ... victory and cannot be burdened with the tremendous medical costs and disruption that transgender in the military would entail. Thank you."