Donald Trump boasts about his presidency: 'Done more than any 10 month President'

Washington DC: In a yet another gloating bid, United States President Donald Trump boasted about his administration`s progress, saying that he has `the economy booming` and that he has `possibly done more than any 10 month President.`

"Since the first day I took office, all you hear is the phony Democrat excuse for losing the election, Russia, Russia, Russia. Despite this I have the economy booming and have possibly done more than any 10 month President. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" Trump tweeted.

Trump`s tweet comes in the backdrop of special counsel Robert Mueller`s investigation into the Russian meddling in the 2016 US election, reported the Hill.

The President`s tweet also comes as he returns to Washington after spending his Thanksgiving holiday at the `winter White House,` Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida.Trump is expected to visit Capitol Hill on Tuesday ahead of a possible vote on tax reform this week.