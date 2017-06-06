close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump calls for travel ban from 'certain dangerous countries'

Trump's executive order with regard to travel ban for people coming from six Muslim majority countries has been shot down by the US judiciary.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 - 12:30
Donald Trump calls for travel ban from &#039;certain dangerous countries&#039;
Representational image

Washington: US President Donald Trump has renewed his call for a travel ban to protect Americans from "certain dangerous" countries after the latest terror attack in London.

However, he did not name the countries he considers "dangerous".

 "That's right, we need a TRAVEL BAN for certain DANGEROUS countries, not some politically correct term that won't help us protect our people!" Trump told his 31.6 million followers on Twitter last night.

The president posted a series of tweets earlier Monday morning, saying the Department of Justice should have pushed forces initial order rather than the "watered down, politically correct version" he submitted to the Supreme Court.

Trump's executive order with regard to travel ban for people coming from six Muslim majority countries - Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen - has been shot down by the US judiciary.

Meanwhile, the White House ruled out a new executive order in this regard.

 "Not that I'm aware of. But the President is going to continue taking aggressive steps every single day to protect the people in this country," said the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders.

"The President is very focused on exactly what that order spells out, and that's protecting Americans, protecting national security. And he has every constitutional authority to do that through that executive order, and he maintains that and that position hasn't changed in the slightest," she said.

She said Trump cares about national security.

 "He cares that we call it national security and that we take steps to protect the people of this country. It's real simple. Everybody wants to get into the labels and the semantics of it, but the bottom line is he?s trying to protect the citizens of this country," she said.

 "The danger is extremely clear. The law is very clear. And the need for this executive order is very clear. And the President's priority in protecting the people is very clear. Full stop," Sanders said in response to a question.

On Saturday night, three knife-wielding attackers in fake suicide vests unleashed a terror rampage in the British capital, plowing a van into pedestrians on the iconic London Bridge before stabbing revellers in nearby Borough market, killing seven people.

TAGS

Donald TrumpLondonLondon teror attackUS judiciaryMuslim majority countriesknife-wielding attackersfake suicideterror rampageLondon Bridge Attack

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 29 May 2017

TUBELIGHT

London attack: 130 Imams, Muslim religious leaders in Britain refuse to perform funeral prayers for terrorists
EuropeWorld

London attack: 130 Imams, Muslim religious leaders in Brita...

Apple introduces all-new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro – All you need to know
Technology

Apple introduces all-new 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro –...

Rocket attack on Indian envoy's residence in Kabul, no...
Asia

Rocket attack on Indian envoy's residence in Kabul, no...

In Yogi Adityanath&#039;s UP, every girl passing class tenth to get Rs 10,000 cash reward
Uttar Pradesh

In Yogi Adityanath's UP, every girl passing class tent...

Apple WWDC 2017 Day 1: Major things that Apple announced
Technology

Apple WWDC 2017 Day 1: Major things that Apple announced

Arunachal Pradesh: Four killed, six injured in lightning st...
North East

Arunachal Pradesh: Four killed, six injured in lightning st...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video