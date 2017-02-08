Donald Trump calls Recep Tayyip Erdogan, says Turkey strategic partner and NATO ally
Washington: US President Donald Trump has spoken to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has discussed the close, long-standing relationship between the two countries and their shared commitment to combat terrorism in all its forms, the White House said.
"Trump reiterated US support to Turkey as a strategic partner and NATO ally, and welcomed Turkey's contributions to the counter-ISIS campaign," the White House said in a readout of the call that took place yesterday.
Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy of Spain to reaffirm the strong bilateral partnership across a range of mutual interests, the White House said.
During the call, the leaders discussed shared priorities, including efforts to eliminate ISIS. President Trump reiterated the US commitment to the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) and emphasised the importance of all NATO allies sharing the burden of defense spending.
They agreed to continue close security, economic, and counter terrorism cooperation, the White House said.
