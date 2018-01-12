हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump cancels UK visit, says will not unveil new US embassy

The US president announced the decision in a midnight tweet amid reports in Britain that a Trump visit would be met with protests.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 12, 2018, 11:43 AM IST
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said late Thursday he no longer plans to attend the opening of a new US embassy in London.

He announced the decision in a midnight tweet amid reports in Britain that a Trump visit would be met with protests.

The president wrote that he was nixing the trip -- initially scheduled for next month -- because he is displeased with the location of the new embassy and its price tag.

"Reason I canceled my trip to London is that I am not a big fan of the Obama Administration having sold perhaps the best located and finest embassy in London for "peanuts," only to build a new one in an off location for 1.2 billion dollars," Trump wrote. 

"Bad deal. Wanted me to cut ribbon-NO!"

Trump has also been offered a full-blown state visit to Britain but no date has been set, amid jitters over protests.

As recently as January 7, Prime Minister Theresa May reiterated that a state visit is still planned, saying "Trump is coming to the UK."

Tags:
Donald TrumpWashingtonUnited StatesUS embassyUnited KingdomTheresa May
