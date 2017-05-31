close
Donald Trump `covfefe` tweet leaves followers baffled; check out hilarious responses on Twitter

The word that sent the Internet in a tizzy on Wednesday morning is "covfefe".

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, May 31, 2017 - 14:13
Donald Trump `covfefe` tweet leaves followers baffled; check out hilarious responses on Twitter

New York: The word that sent the Internet in a tizzy on Wednesday morning is "covfefe".

In the early morning hours of May 31, US President Donald Trump sent a lot of people, including reporters, scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word "covfefe".

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe", wrote Trump.

His tweet left many of his 31 million followers on Twitter baffled and slightly concerned.

Speculations were running amok that Trump was punch drunk last night.

Most people think he meant to write "press coverage", and it was a typo/spelling error.

More than 110,000 people have retweeted the tweet, and it earned its own hashtag.

Almost instantly after the President`s tweet went out, memes and jibes began flying around wondering what on Earth could a `covfefe` actually mean.

Here are some of the gems that are taking Twitter by storm:

TAGS

‪‪Donald Trump‬‪‪President of the United States‬‪CovfefeWhite House‬‪Twitter‬‬trump twittertrump tweetamerica presidenttrump russia

