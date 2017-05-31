Donald Trump `covfefe` tweet leaves followers baffled; check out hilarious responses on Twitter

New York: The word that sent the Internet in a tizzy on Wednesday morning is "covfefe".

In the early morning hours of May 31, US President Donald Trump sent a lot of people, including reporters, scurrying for dictionaries when he posted an odd tweet that used the word "covfefe".

"Despite the constant negative press covfefe", wrote Trump.

His tweet left many of his 31 million followers on Twitter baffled and slightly concerned.

Speculations were running amok that Trump was punch drunk last night.

Most people think he meant to write "press coverage", and it was a typo/spelling error.

More than 110,000 people have retweeted the tweet, and it earned its own hashtag.

Almost instantly after the President`s tweet went out, memes and jibes began flying around wondering what on Earth could a `covfefe` actually mean.

Here are some of the gems that are taking Twitter by storm:

I think this is what happened mid-tweet pic.twitter.com/J9rI4Q9m1d — Jason Kander (@JasonKander) May 31, 2017

Story behind #covfefe according to a source: Lawyers installed new anti-lying app on Trump's phone. Makes typos and locks him out for hours — SuCh (@SuCh) May 31, 2017

In all seriousness, please don't delete this. It belongs in the Twitter Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/AXFHYxlagr — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) May 31, 2017

4 hours and #covfefe is still a thing. The Library of Congress will save that tweet for future generations. pic.twitter.com/jCnut8i6BR — Torsten Covfefe (@TorstenBeeck) May 31, 2017

Trump fell asleep mid-tweet but hit send. A new chapter in the book of Incompetent Buffoonish POTUS. — Mike (@FuMikechu) May 31, 2017

126k likes on this profound and very thought provoking tweet. Yogi Berra has nothing on you, great inspiration. Covfefe and Magaluf — Beo Bachter (@kaysintBB) May 31, 2017

I hope this means someone ripped his cell phone out of his hands as they were cuffing him to throw him in prison. — SHODANFreeman (@SHODANFreeman) May 31, 2017

This is possibly your most coherent tweet, so far. Good job! #Covfefe — The Mindstream (@Mindstream_Band) May 31, 2017

proof Trump's tweets are written by a cat walking across a keyboard with autocorrect on #Covfefe — Alexandera (@angry_fluffball) May 31, 2017

#covfefe is my new word of the week. I think it means having a stroke mid-tweet when you are leader of the free world. — Belinda Solomon (@BelindaSolomon) May 31, 2017

Most likes, retweets and comments on a trump post ever. Seems like he's more popular now than ever. #covfefe — Jason Newborne (@JasonNewborne) May 31, 2017