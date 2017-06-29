Donald Trump creeps on Irish reporter during call with Ireland's PM, says she has a 'nice smile' – Watch

Washington: In a `bizarre moment`, US President Donald Trump interrupted a telephone conversation with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar to compliment an Irish journalist on her "nice smile."

Caitriona Perry is a Washington correspondent and US bureau chief for RTE News-Ireland. She was in the Oval Office with other journalists to document Wednesday's call.

Trump was congratulating Leo Varadkar on becoming PM and mentioned that Irish reporters were among those listening.

Trump then pointed to Perry, called her over to his desk and asked where she was from.

Perry identified herself, and then Trump told Varadkar: "She has a nice smile on her face so I bet she treats you well."

Perry tweeted the video, describing the encounter as a "bizarre moment".

Perry tweeted the video, describing the encounter as a "bizarre moment".

Video of the encounter is making the rounds on social media.