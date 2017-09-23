close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump defends Melania Trump for wearing stilettos to hurricane area

US President Donald Trump defended his wife and First Lady Melania Trump after she faced criticism for wearing sky-high stilettos while en route to the hurricane Harvey-hit Texas state last month, the media reported.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 10:40

Washington: US President Donald Trump defended his wife and First Lady Melania Trump after she faced criticism for wearing sky-high stilettos while en route to the hurricane Harvey-hit Texas state last month, the media reported.

Trump`s defence of the footwear choice came while critiquing the media during a rally in Alabama on Friday night, reports The Hill magazine.

"She`s wearing high-heels like many of you would do. And they went after her, but she didn`t know, and then when she got off the plane in Texas she was wearing sneakers, which she had with her. And they (media) know it was dishonest," Trump said, adding sarcastically, "You know, she`s going to go into the floods with her high heels." 

The First Lady faced online backlash last month after she wore heels when leaving the White House to visit Texas in the aftermath of hurricane Harvey.

Melania Trump`s communications director slammed the coverage of her shoes at the time, saying, "It`s sad that we have an active and ongoing natural disaster in Texas, and people are worried about her shoes."

She wore stilettos again when leaving the White House for a second trip to Texas later that week.
 

TAGS

Donald TrumpMelania Trumpstilettoshurricane

From Zee News

India

National Herald case: Hearing adjourned till November 18

World

Iran defies US warnings, test fires ballistic missile

Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled disciple
India

Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled discipl...

We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abolish mosquitoes
India

We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abol...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump slams John McCain, says Republicans will...

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan resumes heavy shelling
India

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan...

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out
Internet & Social Media

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tracks in UP
Uttar Pradesh

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tra...

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was unconscious
Gujarat

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was u...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video