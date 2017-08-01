close
Donald Trump dictated son`s statement on Russia talks: Report

Former FBI director Robert Mueller is probing, in his capacity as special counsel, the Russia connection independently of the Senate panels.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 07:39
Donald Trump dictated son`s statement on Russia talks: Report

Washington: President Donald Trump personally dictated a misleading statement in which his son Donald Trump Jr said a meeting with a Russian lawyer during the 2016 election was focused on adoptions, The Washington Post reported Monday.

It later emerged that during that fateful June 2016 meeting, Trump`s eldest son, his son-in-law Jared Kushner and then campaign manager Paul Manafort met with a Russian government attorney who an intermediary claimed had incriminating information about Trump`s rival Hillary Clinton.

The subject line of the e-mail from Trump Jr inviting Kushner and Manafort to the meeting read "Russia - Clinton - private and confidential."

In his initial statement on the meeting, Trump Jr said the group "primarily discussed a program about the adoption of Russian children," and insisted that "it was not a campaign issue at the time and there was no follow-up."

The Post said the president dictated the statement to his son while on a flight home from the G20 summit in Germany.

Trump Jr later sent shockwaves through Washington by releasing a series of emails that detailed how he had attended the meeting after being promised "very high level and sensitive information" that was "part of Russia and its government`s support for Mr Trump."

Trump has rushed to his son`s defence, and lambasted what he calls a political "witch hunt."

Donald Trump felt Scaramucci's comments 'inappropriate', says new White House chief of staff John Kelly
MUST READ
Donald Trump felt Scaramucci's comments 'inappropriate', says new White House chief of staff John Kelly

Citing people familiar with the discussions, the Post said the president`s legal team planned to present the meeting as a potential setup by Democrats seeking to entrap Trump Jr and thus Trump himself, who at the time was the presumptive Republican presidential nominee.

The meeting with lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya has thrust Trump Jr into the centre of a growing scandal over whether Trump`s associates colluded with Moscow to tilt the 2016 election in the Republican`s favour.

Former FBI director Robert Mueller is probing, in his capacity as special counsel, the Russia connection independently of the Senate panels.

Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Russia, United States of America, Jared Kushner

