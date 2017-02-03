Donald Trump granddaughter's singing clip goes viral in China – Watch here
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:45
Screengrab
Beijing: A brief video clip of Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing in Mandarin has gone viral.
On Wednesday, Trump's daughter Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the Lunar New Year festivities.
The clip posted by Ivanka shows the five-year-old singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.
Watch the video here:
Trump, however, was slammed for not greeting the Chinese.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:45
