Donald Trump granddaughter's singing clip goes viral in China – Watch here

Beijing: A brief video clip of Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing in Mandarin has gone viral.

On Wednesday, Trump's daughter Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the Lunar New Year festivities.

The clip posted by Ivanka shows the five-year-old singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

Watch the video here:

Arabella singing a song she learned for #ChineseNewYear. Wishing everyone an amazing year to come during these days of celebration. 新年快乐！ A video posted by Ivanka Trump (@ivankatrump) on Feb 2, 2017 at 4:30am PST

Trump, however, was slammed for not greeting the Chinese.