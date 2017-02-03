close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Donald Trump granddaughter's singing clip goes viral in China – Watch here

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:45
Donald Trump granddaughter&#039;s singing clip goes viral in China – Watch here
Screengrab

Beijing: A brief video clip of Donald Trump's granddaughter, Arabella Kushner, singing in Mandarin has gone viral.

On Wednesday, Trump's daughter Ivanka and Arabella made a surprise visit to the Chinese Embassy in Washington to take part in the Lunar New Year festivities.

The clip posted by Ivanka shows the five-year-old singing best wishes for the holiday while playing with a traditional Chinese puppet.

Watch the video here:

Trump, however, was slammed for not greeting the Chinese.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 11:45

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.