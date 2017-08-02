close
Donald Trump holds Nicolas Maduro responsible for jailed opponents` health

US President Donald Trump issued a stern warning to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday, saying he holds him "personally responsible" for the health and safety of two jailed opposition leaders.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 06:38

Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma "are political prisoners being held illegally by the regime," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

Leopoldo Lopez and Antonio Ledezma "are political prisoners being held illegally by the regime," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House.

"The United States holds Maduro -- who publicly announced just hours earlier that he would move against his political opposition -- personally responsible for the health and safety of Mr Lopez, Mr Ledezma and any others seized.

"We reiterate our call for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners."

Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, Leopoldo López, Antonio Ledezma, Donald Trump

