Donald Trump Inauguration Day: Here's how the event will unfold

New Delhi: People not only in America but throughout the world are all geared up to follow the swearing-in-ceremony of Donald Trump.

Here are the details of the most awaited event:

Donald J. Trump will take the oath of office outside the Capitol on Friday to become the 45th president of the United States.

The swearing-in ceremony starts at 11:30 a.m. on Friday with officials and other dignitaries gathered on the West Front of the Capitol.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. will administer the oath of office to Trump, who will then deliver his inaugural address.

Later in the afternoon, after reviewing the American armed forces, President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence will lead the inaugural parade from the Capitol down Pennsylvania Avenue, with thousands of military personnel representing each branch participating.

The Inaugural balls will kick off around 7 p.m. There will be two official inaugural balls on separate floors of the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, and the Armed Services Ball, which will be at the National Building Museum.

Trump is expected to make remarks and take to the dance floor at all three.

On Saturday morning the Washington National Cathedral will host the traditional prayer service for Trump and Pence to begin their terms in prayer and reflection.

The service marks the end of the official inaugural schedule.

Also, expected Saturday morning is the Women`s March on Washington, which would be the week`s largest protest action against Trump. The march begins with a rally at the base of Capitol Hill.

(With ANI inputs)