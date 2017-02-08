Donald Trump invites Japan's PM Abe to Mar-a-Largo for weekend
Washington: US President Donald Trump has invited Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to his private residence at Mar-a-Lago in Florida over the weekend, the White House said on Wednesday.
Trump and Abe would travel to Mar-a-Lago on Friday after their meeting at the White House. After the British Prime Minister, this would be Trump's second meeting with a foreign leader in the Oval Office.
"As previously announced, he will visit the White House for meetings on the February 10th. The president has also invited him down to Mar-a-Lago and the two leaders will travel there for the weekend," the White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters at his daily news conference.
"This is a testament to the importance the United States places on the bilateral relationship and the strength of our alliance and the deep economic ties between the United States and Japan," Spicer said.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu would also be travelling to Washington DC for a meeting with Trump on February 15, Spicer said.
