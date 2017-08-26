Donald Trump pardons controversial Arizona ex-sheriff Joe Arpaio

Washington: Donald Trump has issued a presidential pardon to tough-talking former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio, who was convicted last month of contempt of court charges for violating an order that he refrain from detaining unauthorised immigrants.

"Throughout his time as sheriff, Arpaio continued his life's work of protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration," the White House said yesterday in a statement.

"Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now eighty-five years old, and after more than fifty years of admirable service to our Nation, he is a worthy candidate for a presidential pardon."

Arpaio, the former sheriff of Maricopa County, had been due to be sentenced in October.