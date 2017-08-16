Donald Trump praises North Korea's Kim Jong-un for backing down on Guam threat

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday praised North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for appearing to back down on his threat to launch missiles towards the US territory of Guam.

In an early morning tweet, Trump said: "Kim Jong-un of North Korea made a very wise and well-reasoned decision. The alternative would have been both catastrophic and unacceptable!"

Trump appeared to be referring to the North Korean leader`s decision to put a hold on launching four missiles into the waters around the Pacific island of Guam, as Pyongyang had previously threatened, CNN reported.

Earlier this week, Kim praised the North Korean military for creating a "close and careful plan" to launch missiles towards Guam.

However, he said he would watch the "foolish and stupid conduct of the Yankees" before deciding whether to order the test in a move that was seen as leaving the door open to diplomatic efforts.

The North Korean state media reported on Tuesday that Kim had reviewed the previously announced plan, but had decided not to go ahead with the proposal for now.

The report came after US Defence Secretary James Mattis warned that if North Korea fired on US territory it would be "game on".

Speaking at the Pentagon on Monday, Mattis told reporters: "You don`t shoot at people in this world unless you want to bear the consequences."