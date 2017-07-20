Donald Trump regrets decision to hire Attorney General Jeff Sessions

close
ANI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 15:17
Washington: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday, in an interview with the New York Times, said that he would have never appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known he would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has often been associated with his presidency.

Trump also said that Sessions's decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened.

The President also accused James B Comey, the FBI director he fired in May, of trying to leverage a dossier of compromising material to keep his job.

In addition to this, he also spoke about Robert S Mueller III, the special counsel now leading the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election.

Trump faulted Sessions for his testimony during Senate confirmation hearings when he said he had not had "communications with the Russians" even though he had met at least twice with Ambassador Sergey I Kislyak.

Trump was also critical of Mueller, a former FBI director, reprising some of his past complaints that lawyers in his office contributed money to Hillary Clinton's campaign. 

