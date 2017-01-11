Donald Trump rejects Russia dossier as 'phony stuff' from rivals, vows to create more jobs in US than ever

New York: US President-elect Donald Trump Wednesday night dismissed as "nonsense" the media claims that Russia has compromising information on him, saying the allegations may have been leaked by US intelligence agencies and it would be a "tremendous blot" on their record if they did that.

"I think it's a disgrace that information would be let out. I saw the information, I read the information outside of that meeting," Trump told reporters in his first formal press conference in six months.

Referring to a dossier with allegations that Russia has compromising material on him, the US President-elect said, "It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It didn't happen."

He, however, acknowledged that Russia and some other countries were behind the hacking of Democratic Party computers.

"As far as hacking, I think it was Russia, but I also think we've been hacked by other countries, other people," he said

addressing the crowded press conference nine days from his inauguration as the 45th president of the US.

"The DNC was totally open to be hacked. They did a very poor job," he said, adding that attempts to hack the Republican National Committee were unsuccessful and "they were unable to break through."

With Agency inputs