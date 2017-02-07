close
Donald Trump reveals America's 'real face': Iran's Khamenei

AFP | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 7, 2017 - 15:43
Tehran: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said today he was grateful to US President Donald Trump for revealing "the real face of America".

"We are thankful to this gentleman... He showed the real face of America," Khamenei said in a speech to military officers in Tehran.

"What we have said for more than 30 years -- that there is political, economic, moral and social corruption in the ruling system of the US -- this gentleman came and brought it out into the open in the election and after the election." 

