Donald Trump says in tweet no proof of his ''collusion with the Russians''

Trump said in a tweet: "After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my `collusion with the Russians,` nobody has been able to show any proof.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 18:15
Donald Trump says in tweet no proof of his &#039;&#039;collusion with the Russians&#039;&#039;
Representational image

Washington: President Donald Trump said on Friday that after months of investigations into possible collusion by his campaign with Russia in the 2016 presidential election campaign, "nobody has been able to show any proof."

Trump said in a tweet: "After 7 months of investigations & committee hearings about my `collusion with the Russians,` nobody has been able to show any proof. Sad!

WashingtonDonald TrumpRussiaPresidential Election campaign

