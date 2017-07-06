close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump says Russia 'could have' interfered with US vote

Trump's comments came on the eve of a G20 summit in Germany where he is due to meet Putin. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, July 6, 2017 - 17:03
Donald Trump says Russia &#039;could have&#039; interfered with US vote

Warsaw: US President Donald Trump today conceded that Russia may have interfered in the 2016 election that brought him to power but said other countries may also have been involved.

"I've said it very simply. I think it could very well have been Russia. I think it could well have been other countries. I won't be specific. But I think a lot of people interfere," Trump said during a visit to Warsaw.

"Nobody really knows. Nobody really knows for sure," he said, challenging US intelligence agencies which suspect Russian President Vladimir Putin orchestrated a sweeping campaign to tilt the November vote in Trump's favour.

"I remember when I was sitting back listening about Iraq. Weapons of mass destruction. How everybody was 100 percent sure that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction. Guess what, that led to one big mess," Trump said of intelligence claims that prompted the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.

He also lashed out at his predecessor Barack Obama over the vote meddling allegations, saying: "My big question is why did Obama do nothing about it from August until November? It wasn't because he choked."

Trump's comments came on the eve of a G20 summit in Germany where he is due to meet Putin. 

TAGS

Donald TrumpUnited StatesRussiaWarsawintelligence agenciesVladimir Putin

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

GST from July 1: What will be cheaper

India's Top 10 Selling Cars in May 2017

India

Didn’t ask for Modi-Xi meeting, so no question of conducive...

MeghalyaIndia

Ram Nath Kovind to campaign in Meghalaya on Friday, HSPDP t...

Rahul Gandhi seeks to mollify Nitish Kumar, warns Congress leaders of action if they target Bihar CM
India

Rahul Gandhi seeks to mollify Nitish Kumar, warns Congress...

WorldAsia

Amnesty calls for release of activists held in Turkey

Delhi

Woman stabbed multiple times dies, accused at large

WorldAsia

Turkey: EU Parliament vote to end talks 'terrible mist...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video