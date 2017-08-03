close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerous low

United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that relations between Washington and Moscow had hit an all-time and "very dangerous" low after he approved sanctions against Russia passed by Congress. 

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 18:09
Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerous low

Washington: United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that relations between Washington and Moscow had hit an all-time and "very dangerous" low after he approved sanctions against Russia passed by Congress. 

"Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low," Trump wrote on Twitter.

"You can thank Congress, the same people that can`t even give us HCare!", he added in reference to a recent defeat in the Senate on his health reform plans.

TAGS

Donald TrumpWashingtonNew YorkRussiaMoscowUS Russia sanctionUS Congress

From Zee News

Gujarat

Hardik Patel detained by police for staging a dharna outsid...

Doklam row: We have strong Army but war not a solution, says Sushma Swaraj; slams Rahul Gandhi
India

Doklam row: We have strong Army but war not a solution, say...

World

Flash floods, heavy rains kill 7, leave 27 missing in north...

MP: Religious organisations protest against opening of largest slaughterhouse in Bhopal
Madhya Pradesh

MP: Religious organisations protest against opening of larg...

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand teacher who stripped girl students over poor sc...

New AI system can edit photos like a pro in real time!
Science

New AI system can edit photos like a pro in real time!

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi likely to continue as Pak PM for 10-month PML-N tenure
WorldAsia

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi likely to continue as Pak PM for 10-mo...

MHRD directs IITs to mentor schoolgirls to raise female count on campus
Education

MHRD directs IITs to mentor schoolgirls to raise female cou...

World

China helps search for missing US Navy sailor

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video