Donald Trump says Russia ties at all-time and very dangerous low
United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that relations between Washington and Moscow had hit an all-time and "very dangerous" low after he approved sanctions against Russia passed by Congress.
Washington: United States President Donald Trump said Thursday that relations between Washington and Moscow had hit an all-time and "very dangerous" low after he approved sanctions against Russia passed by Congress.
"Our relationship with Russia is at an all-time & very dangerous low," Trump wrote on Twitter.
"You can thank Congress, the same people that can`t even give us HCare!", he added in reference to a recent defeat in the Senate on his health reform plans.