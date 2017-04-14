Donald Trump sparks protests again, this time 90,000 feet above Earth
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 23:40
Washington: US President Donald Trump is facing protests, this time up from the stratosphere.
The Autonomous Space Agency Network (ASAN), an organisation that promotes “DIY space exploration”, has sent a message from space to Trump using a home-made weather balloon.
ASAN is calling it the "first protest in space" against Trump.
The organisation addressed a "LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A BITCH" tweet to Donald Trump's personal handle, printed it out and sent it into the air.
LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A BITCHhttps://t.co/Vu7q2j8g1t pic.twitter.com/EU1obtes4q
— ASAN (@ASANspace) April 12, 2017
According to ASAN, the tweet was launched from AN52 near Phoenix.
First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 23:40
