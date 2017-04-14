close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Donald Trump sparks protests again, this time 90,000 feet above Earth

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 23:40
Donald Trump sparks protests again, this time 90,000 feet above Earth

Washington: US President Donald Trump is facing protests, this time up from the stratosphere.

The Autonomous Space Agency Network (ASAN), an organisation that promotes “DIY space exploration”, has sent a message from space to Trump using a home-made weather balloon.

ASAN is calling it the "first protest in space" against Trump.

The organisation addressed a "LOOK AT THAT, YOU SON OF A BITCH" tweet to Donald Trump's personal handle, printed it out and sent it into the air. 

According to ASAN, the tweet was launched from AN52 near Phoenix.

First Published: Friday, April 14, 2017 - 23:40

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.