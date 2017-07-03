close
Donald Trump speaks with Gulf state leaders, urges unity

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 11:26

Washington: President Donald Trump has spoken separately with several leaders of nations in the Persian Gulf region and addressed ongoing disputes between Qatar and some of its Arab neighbours.

The White House says Trump urged unity and reiterated the importance of stopping terrorist financing and discrediting extremist ideology.

Trump spoke yesterday night with King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of Abu Dhabi, and Emir Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani of Qatar.

The White House says Trump underscored that unity in the region is critical to accomplishing the Riyadh Summit's goals of defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability.

A group of Arab nations has accused Qatar of supporting Muslim extremists, among other things. 

Donald Trump, Gulf countries, Gulf state leaders, United States of America, Qatar, White House, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Saudi Arabia, Abu Dhabi, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Tamin bin Hamad Al Thani, riyadh summit

