Donald Trump takes oath as US President: Top 10 quotes from his inaugural speech
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 23:31
Washington: Donald Trump was sworn-in as the 45th President of the United States on Friday, capping a roller-coaster journey he began as a political outsider.
Trump, 70, took the oath of office in front of about 800,000 people who braved chilly weather to gather on the National Mall in the center of the capital to celebrate the rank political outsider, who defied all odds to defeat political heavyweight Hillary Clinton in the November polls.
Here are the top 10 quotes from his speech:
- "This moment is your moment, it belongs to you...We are transferring power from Washington DC and giving it back to you," Donald Trump told a large crowd.
- January 20, 2017 will be remembered as the day people became the rulers of this nation.
- From this day forward a new vision will govern our land...From this day forward it`s going to be only America First.
- Politicians prospered, but the jobs left and the factories closed. The establishment protected itself, but not the citizens of our country. Their victories have not been your victories. Their triumphs have not been your triumphs. And while they celebrated in our nation's capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land.
- The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.
- Together, we will determine the course of America and the world for many, many years to come. We will face challenges, we will confront hardships, but we will get the job done.
- We will follow two rules-Buy American and Hire American.
- Whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.
- We will reinforce old alliances and form new ones and unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate completely from the face of the earth.
- Together we will make America strong again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And, yes, together, we will make America great again.
First Published: Friday, January 20, 2017 - 23:26
