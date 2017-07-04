close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump tears into Kim Jong-un as North Korea provokes again

With North Korea launching yet another ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump called on China to take action and "end this nonsense once and for all!"

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 12:15
Donald Trump tears into Kim Jong-un as North Korea provokes again

New York: With North Korea launching yet another ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump called on China to take action and "end this nonsense once and for all!"

Maintaining his trademark streak on Twitter, Trump minced no words as he literally mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asking "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

Reckoning that South Korea and Japan will not put up with these repeated provocations for much longer, the U.S. President put the full onus on China to take some concrete action and put a stop on Pyongyang's aggravations.

According to officials in Seoul and Tokyo, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan.

South Korea's military confirmed that North Korea had fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" into the Sea of Japan from Banghyon in North Pyongan, a province near its border with China, the Guardian reported. 

TAGS

North KoreaDonald TrumpNorth Korea ballistic missile testKim Jong-Un

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

iPhone 8 may drop &#039;Touch ID&#039;, to have facial recognition system
Mobiles

iPhone 8 may drop 'Touch ID', to have facial reco...

Traffic constable caught red-handed taking bribe: watch video
India

Traffic constable caught red-handed taking bribe: watch vid...

ASUS set to launch &#039;Zenfone AR&#039; on July 13 in India
Mobiles

ASUS set to launch 'Zenfone AR' on July 13 in Ind...

WorldAsia

Donald Trump slams Kim Jong-un after missile launch

WorldAsia

42 killed in China rains

Asia

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena appoints new army...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video