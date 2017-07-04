Donald Trump tears into Kim Jong-un as North Korea provokes again

New York: With North Korea launching yet another ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan, U.S. President Donald Trump called on China to take action and "end this nonsense once and for all!"

Maintaining his trademark streak on Twitter, Trump minced no words as he literally mocked North Korean leader Kim Jong-un asking "Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?"

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

Reckoning that South Korea and Japan will not put up with these repeated provocations for much longer, the U.S. President put the full onus on China to take some concrete action and put a stop on Pyongyang's aggravations.

According to officials in Seoul and Tokyo, North Korea launched a ballistic missile that landed in waters near Japan.

South Korea's military confirmed that North Korea had fired an "unidentified ballistic missile" into the Sea of Japan from Banghyon in North Pyongan, a province near its border with China, the Guardian reported.