close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White House

Donald Trump, who used to be critical of his predecessor Barack Obama taking his annual vacations to Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, would be spending his next two weeks at his private golf club in central New Jersey.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 10:35
Donald Trump to go on two-week working vacation: White House
Pic Courtesy: PTI

Washington: Donald Trump would go on a two- week working vacation to his golf club in New Jersey, his first holiday since he was sworn in as the US President in January.

Trump, who used to be critical of his predecessor Barack Obama taking his annual vacations to Hawaii and Martha's Vineyard, would be spending his next two weeks at his private golf club in central New Jersey.

"The President tomorrow will be taking off for Bedminster for a working vacation," White House Deputy Press Secretary Lindsay Walters told reporters abroad Air Force One travelling with him to West Virginia.

However, Walters defended Trump's working vacation and argued that the duration would be used to improve upon the air conditioning and heating system in the West Wing of the White House, whose staff temporarily are relocating to the executive building within its complex.

"The President is going to continue to work. We all need to be relocated out of the West Wing due to these renovations that should have taken place before," Walters said.

"We are at a position that we're now at a dire need, and they either need to be repaired or replaced. And it's not something that can go on while we're still occupying the West Wing. So the President will continue to work over the next two weeks," Walters said.

Walters said the renovation plans had been approved by the previous administration, following the completion of the phase-1, but were never actually initiated.

"In addition to these larger structural repairs, we will be renovating the Navy Mess kitchen, the West Wing lower lobby, and the IT system, and generic cosmetic upgrades," Walters said.

TAGS

US PresidentDonald TrumpWhite HouseVacationGolf Club

From Zee News

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers her financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh
India

Madhya Pradesh: Class V student runs library in slum, CM Sh...

&#039;Pakistan murdabad&#039; slogans raised as Army Major Kamlesh Pandey&#039;s mortal remains reach Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand

'Pakistan murdabad' slogans raised as Army Major...

AmericasWorld

Indiana soldier among 2 killed in Afghanistan attack

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions
AmericasWorld

3 Indian-Americans appointed in key US government positions

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end flip phone
Mobiles

Samsung Leader 8: All you need to know about the high-end f...

EuropeWorld

Air France expands no-fly zone around North Korea

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: Here&#039;s how to book
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi 4, Redmi 4A, Redmi Note 4 up for pre-order: He...

AmericasWorld

Two dead in natural gas explosion at US school

World

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres to make first visit...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video