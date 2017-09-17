Donald Trump tweets about North Korea's 'Rocket Man'

Washington: Taking a jibe at the North Korean dictator, United States President Donald Trump termed Kim Jong as "Rocket Man" during his telephonic conversation with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"I spoke with President Moon of South Korea last night. Asked him how Rocket Man is doing. Long gas lines forming in North Korea. Too bad!" Trump tweeted on Sunday.

The President also re-tweeted a post taking aim at the New York Times and sent a thank-you note to someone named Lana Del Fenty for tweeting "we love and support Trump!"

President Donald Trump also tweeted his support for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette, who formally announced this week that he's running for governor.

However, he misspelled Schuette's name as "Shuette" in a now-deleted tweet in an apparent typographical error, earning corrections from some commenters on the social media site.

"Attorney General Bill Shuette will be a fantastic Governor for the great State of Michigan," Trump tweeted. "I am bringing back your jobs and Bill will help!"

On September 15, North Korea launched a medium-range ballistic missile over Japanese territory, several days after the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2375.