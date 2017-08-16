close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Donald Trump uncertain over Steve Bannon's future in White House

The New York Times had reported that Robert Murdoch asked Trump to fire Bannon. 

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 09:15

Washington: The uncertainty over Steve Bannon's future in the White House continued as President Donald Trump refused to give any assurance over his far-right chief strategist's fate, in wake of the violence in Charlottesville over the weekend.

Over the last few days, there has been an increasing demand to fire Bannon with critics labelling him as a white supremacist.

"Look, I like Mr Bannon. He's a friend of mine. But Mr Bannon came on very late. You know that. I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr Bannon came on very much later than that," Trump told reporters at a news conference at the Trump Towers in New York.

"I like him, he's a good man. He is not a racist, I can tell you that. He's a good person.?He actually gets very unfair press in that regard. But we'll see what happens with Mr Bannon.

"But he's a good person, and I think the press treats him, frankly, very unfairly," Trump said.

Trump was responding to questions if he still had confidence in Bannon.

A day earlier, The New York Times had reported that Robert Murdoch asked Trump to fire Bannon. 

TAGS

Donald TrumpSteve BannonWhite HouseUnited States of America

From Zee News

Ancient 4,000-year-old dagger found in Slovakia
Environment

Ancient 4,000-year-old dagger found in Slovakia

UPSC National Defence Academy &amp; Naval Academy Examination (II) 2017; e-admit cards released - Details inside
IndiaEducation

UPSC National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examinati...

Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh boy rescued from borewell after 11 hours

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today – This is how you can buy
Mobiles

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 to go on sale today – This is how you c...

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose&#039;s statue partly damaged, smeared with coal tar in Birbhum
West Bengal

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue partly damaged, s...

Nokia 8 to be launched today –Features, price and all you need to know
Mobiles

Nokia 8 to be launched today –Features, price and all you n...

DMK chief Karunanidhi admitted to hospital
Tamil Nadu

DMK chief Karunanidhi admitted to hospital

Reward for locating &#039;missing&#039; Sonia Gandhi: Posters emerge in Rae Bareli
Uttar Pradesh

Reward for locating 'missing' Sonia Gandhi: Poste...

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids in 12 locations in Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu and Kashmir

Terror funding case: NIA conducts raids in 12 locations in...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video